Pentagon says over 50% of Gaza pier construction complete

Over 50 per cent construction of a temporary pier off Gaza’s coast to deliver humanitarian aid has been completed, a Pentagon spokesperson said Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

“In terms of an update on JLOTS (Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore), so as of today, we are over 50 per cent complete on setting up the pier,” Sabrina Singh told reporters.

“The floating pier has been completely constructed and set-up. The causeway is in progress,” she added.

Humanitarian aid delivery will begin in early May, Singh said.

The Pentagon announced on 8 March that it would undertake an emergency mission to establish the pier on the Gazan coast to deliver up to 2 million humanitarian aid meals per day.

The mission includes a floating pier – an 1,800-foot-long causeway – that will be attached to the shore and a group of logistic support vessels.

Israel’s war in Gaza, which began after a 7 October incursion by Hamas, has devastated the enclave and plunged its 2.3 million people into a humanitarian catastrophe.

