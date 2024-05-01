Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Pentagon says over 50% of Gaza pier construction complete

May 1, 2024 at 8:45 pm

An aerial view of a construction area as construction of the temporary port, to be built to ensure the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza, still continues in Gaza City, Gaza on April 29, 2024 [US Central Command (CENTCOM)/Anadolu via Getty Images]

An aerial view of a construction area as construction of the temporary port, to be built to ensure the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza, still continues in Gaza City, Gaza on April 29, 2024 [US Central Command (CENTCOM)/Anadolu via Getty Images]

Over 50 per cent construction of a temporary pier off Gaza’s coast to deliver humanitarian aid has been completed, a Pentagon spokesperson said Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

“In terms of an update on JLOTS (Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore), so as of today, we are over 50 per cent complete on setting up the pier,” Sabrina Singh told reporters.

“The floating pier has been completely constructed and set-up. The causeway is in progress,” she added.

Humanitarian aid delivery will begin in early May, Singh said.

The Pentagon announced on 8 March that it would undertake an emergency mission to establish the pier on the Gazan coast to deliver up to 2 million humanitarian aid meals per day.

The mission includes a floating pier – an 1,800-foot-long causeway – that will be attached to the shore and a group of logistic support vessels.

Israel’s war in Gaza, which began after a 7 October incursion by Hamas, has devastated the enclave and plunged its 2.3 million people into a humanitarian catastrophe.

​​​​​​​READ: US military’s pier in Gaza to cost $320m

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending