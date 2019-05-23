Russia official calls on US, allies to ease escalation in the Gulf

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov yesterday called on the United States and its allies to refrain from escalating the situation in the Gulf region.

Ryabkov made the remarks during a press conference on the latest developments in Iran and Venezuela.

He explained that the United States and its allies are moving in the Gulf based on the principle of provocation, and that Washington and its allies should reduce the tension in the region.

Gulf states and Western delegations have been engaged in intensive talks following the growing tension between Iran and the United States after Washington withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement signed with Iran and re-imposed sanctions previously lifted under the deal.

Recent weeks have seen the US bolster its military presence in the Arabian Gulf and withdraw all its non-emergency staff from Iraq because of alleged threats from Iran.

