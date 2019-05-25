Haftar air forces strike House of Representatives in Libya capital

Forces loyal to Libyan General Khalifa Haftar yesterday targeted the House of Representatives in the capital Tripoli, a local source said.

Speaking to the Anadolu Agency the source added that the strikes targeted “a zoo in the centre of Tripoli, causing damage to the Rixos building, located within the facilities of the zoo and chosen by a group of MPs as the House of Representatives.”

The Ministry of the Interior, affiliated to the UN-backed Government of National Accord, denounced the bombing of the House of Representatives. The building was damaged as a result of the attack but no one was hurt.

In a statement the ministry declared that “such an offence adds to the war crimes committed by Haftar’s forces against Tripoli. This is not the first time; it has been preceded by indiscriminate shelling of residential areas.”

“Such criminal acts are nothing but a desperate attempt by these invading forces to revenge their defeat,” it added.

The ministry called on the international community to react to such aggression against Tripoli, which threatens the security and safety of civilians and unarmed individuals.

Since 4 April, Haftar’s forces have been attacking the capital Tripoli in an effort to overthrow the internationally recognised government there.

The attack raised international condemnation and denunciation, and suspended UN efforts to resolve the conflict.

