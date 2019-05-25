Russia reveals deal allowing it to use Sudan ports

Russia yesterday unveiled details of a military agreement it signed with the regime of former Sudan President Omar Al-Bashir which allow Moscow’s warships to use the country’s ports.

The purpose of the agreement, which came in to affect on 9 May, “is to develop military cooperation between the two countries in accordance with their laws, principles and rules of international law and international treaties to which Russia and the Republic of Sudan are parties,” the deal outlined.

Under the agreement, the two sides will exchange views and information on military and political issues, and matters of mutual importance and international security.

In addition, the agreement also stipulates that both countries will develop relations in the field of joint military training, engineering training, military education, military medicine, military history, military terrain, military hydrography, sports and culture.

Russia and Sudan will also share their experience in peacekeeping operations under the auspices of the United Nations, as well as their experience in search and rescue activities at sea.

The ousting of Al-Bashir has not hindered the implementation of the deal.

To overcome the stifling financial crisis facing Sudan, Al-Bashir had sought to create partnerships with Russia in mineral exploration projects, including uranium, which Russia and several Western countries are eager to obtain. It is believed that Large quantities of uranium can be found in western Sudan.