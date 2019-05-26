Iraq says stands by Iran against US sanctions

Iraq stands by Iran against US sanctions, Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Alhakim said Sunday.

Alhakim held talks in Baghdad with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif, who arrived in the Iraqi capital for discussions with Iraqi officials.

The top Iraqi diplomat said bilateral relations between Baghdad and Tehran were the focus of Zarif’s visit to Iraq.

“We are against the US sanctions against Iran,” Alhakim said.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have mounted steadily since US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from a landmark nuclear agreement between Iran and the P5+1 group of nations (the five permanent UN Security Council members plus Germany).

The Trump administration has also re-imposed sanctions on Iran’s banking and energy sectors, while Iran has threatened to close the strategic Strait of Hormuz to US oil shipments.