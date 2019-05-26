Portuguese / Spanish / English

US military in region is “weakest” in history – Iran deputy Guards chief

May 26, 2019 at 10:19 am | Published in: Asia & Americas, Iran, Middle East, News, US
Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps' Navy Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi
 May 26, 2019 at 10:19 am

The US military presence in the Middle East is at its “weakest in history”, a deputy commander of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards was on Sunday quoted by the semi-official news agency Fars as saying.

US President Donald Trump has tightened economic sanctions against Iran, and his administration says it has built up the US military presence in the region.

It accuses Iran of threats to US troops and interests. Tehran has described US moves as “psychological warfare” and a “political game”.

“The Americans have been present in the region since 1833 and they are now at their weakest in history in West Asia,” said Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi, a deputy Guards commander, according to Fars.

