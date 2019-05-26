Portuguese / Spanish / English

Volunteer women guard Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan

They are assigned for regulating ranks in women's sections, to open corridors for transitions, to keep calm, to prevent noise and to ensure safety
May 26, 2019 at 3:00 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Palestine, Videos & Photo Stories
 May 26, 2019 at 3:00 pm
Muslim volunteer women wearing yellow vest, from Organising Committee of Al-Aqsa Mosque, guard during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on 26 May 2019 [Faiz Abu Rmeleh/Anadolu Agency]
