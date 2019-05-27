Israel releases former Arab MK after 2 years in prison

Israeli authorities on Monday released former Arab member of Knesset (Israel’s parliament), Basel Ghattas, after two years in prison, Anadolu reports.

In April 2017, Ghattas was sentenced to two years in prison after he was convicted of smuggling cell phones to imprisoned Hamas members.

According to Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, Ghattas had signed a plea deal — following lengthy negotiations between his lawyers and the Israeli state prosecutor’s office — under which he served two years behind bars.

Ghattas, at the time, confirmed that he had consented to the arrangement, saying he was motivated by his “conscience and humanitarian feelings towards the prisoners”.

READ: ‘Israel’s extreme right wing government has finished any hope for a Palestinian state’