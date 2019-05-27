Poll: new Israeli elections would mean victory for Netanyahu

A poll conducted Sunday by Israeli newspaper Ma’ariv showed that if elections were held today, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would secure a larger coalition, with the right-wing bloc securing 68 Knesset seats, compared to 65 in the April elections.

The survey showed Likud retaining 35 seats, while the Blue and White list dropped one to 34 seats. The two haredi parties, meanwhile, Shas and United Torah Judaism, both remained on eight seats each.

Yisrael Beiteinu, headed by Avigdor Lieberman, rose in the latest poll from five to six Knesset seats, while the Union of Right Parties headed by Bezalel Smotrich, similarly rises from five to six seats.

The main surprise of the new poll is that the New Right party headed by Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked would secure five seats in the new Knesset, in contrast to their failure to meet the threshold last time.

According to the report, “the poll foresees disaster for two parties” – Moshe Kahlon’s Kulanu and the United Arab List. While both won four seats in the last election, the survey shows that neither party is expected to pass the electoral threshold.

“The bottom line is that if the elections were held today, the right-wing bloc would have 68 Knesset seats, which would make it easier for Netanyahu to form a government”, the report summarised.