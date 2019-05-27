Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkish soldier killed in PKK attack in NW Syria

May 27, 2019 at 11:15 am
Armoured vehicles of Turkish Armed Forces conduct first independent but coordinated patrol with Russian Armed Forces in order to achieve ceasefire, provide stability in the Tal Rıfat region in Syria on March 26, 2019. [Defense Ministry of Turkey / Handout - Anadolu Agency]
Sustaining injuries in a PKK/YPG terror group attack in northwestern Syria, a Turkish soldier succumbed to his injuries, the Defense Ministry said, Anadolu reports.

The soldier was under intensive care before getting martyred due to his wounds sustained on April 30 in a terrorist attack in the area of Turkey’s Euphrates Shield anti-terror operation.

Turkish military’s Operation Euphrates Shield in Syria was launched on Aug. 24, 2016, when artillery fire and airstrikes were followed by Turkish tanks crossing the border to target Daesh and the YPG/PKK in support of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters.

The PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU — has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, resulting in the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.

The YPG, PKK’s Syrian branch, has managed to occupy one-third of Syria under the guise of fighting against Daesh with US support.

