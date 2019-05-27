Turkish soldier killed in PKK attack in NW Syria

Sustaining injuries in a PKK/YPG terror group attack in northwestern Syria, a Turkish soldier succumbed to his injuries, the Defense Ministry said, Anadolu reports.

The soldier was under intensive care before getting martyred due to his wounds sustained on April 30 in a terrorist attack in the area of Turkey’s Euphrates Shield anti-terror operation.

Turkish military’s Operation Euphrates Shield in Syria was launched on Aug. 24, 2016, when artillery fire and airstrikes were followed by Turkish tanks crossing the border to target Daesh and the YPG/PKK in support of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters.

The PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU — has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, resulting in the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.

The YPG, PKK’s Syrian branch, has managed to occupy one-third of Syria under the guise of fighting against Daesh with US support.

