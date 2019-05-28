Portuguese / Spanish / English

France: 5 people arrested after bakery bomb explosion

May 28, 2019
French police search for evidences in front the 'Brioche doree' after a bomb blast in Lyon, France on 24 May 2019
French police seen outside 'Brioche doree' after a bomb blast in Lyon, France on 24 May 2019 [PHILIPPE DESMAZES/AFP/Getty Images]
French authorities have arrested five people after a suspected bomb exploded outside a bakery in Lyon city last week, as reported by Anadolu Agency. 

The key suspect is a 24-year-old man of Algerian origin, the Paris prosecutor’s office said.

Four other members of his family are among those arrested.

At least 13 people were injured, none critically, in the explosion.

French President Emmanuel Macron defined the explosion as an “attack” in a live broadcast, although the country’s authorities are yet to confirm the cause of explosion.

