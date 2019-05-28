Iraq sentences France citizen to death on terror charges

An Iraqi court yesterday sentenced a French citizen to death for belonging to Daesh.

Thirty-seven-year-old Mustafa Ibrahim was found guilty of joining Daesh and working for its military branch, Judge Ahmed Mohamed Ali said.

The court also postponed the verdict of another French citizen named Fadel Abdallah, 33, after claims that his confessions were extracted under torture, ordering medical examinations to be carried out to confirm the claims.

Earlier on Sunday, the same court sentenced three Frenchmen identified as Kevin Gonot, Leonard Lopez and Salim Machou to death after finding them guilty of joining Daesh, a judicial official told AFP.

Remarking on the judgement, the French Foreign Ministry announced that Paris had “taken the necessary measures” to remind the Iraqi authorities of its opposition to the death penalty.

Iraq has recently announced its intention to try foreign militants arrested in Iraq or Syria, especially those arrested by the Syrian Democratic Forces. However, several human rights organisations expressed concern that the confessions could be extracted under torture.

