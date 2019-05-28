Lebanon denies meeting Israeli officials in Cyprus

Lebanon yesterday denied recent reports about a meeting reportedly held between Lebanese and Israeli officials in Cyprus.

“The recent statements come in the context of confusing the international community about Lebanon’s immutable position on the demarcation of the land and sea borders with occupied Palestine,” local sources close to the Lebanese presidency told Al-Mayadeen channel.

“No meetings were held between the Lebanese and Israeli officials in Cyprus or elsewhere,” the sources stressed.

On Monday, the London-based Independent Arabia reported that “meetings between Lebanese and Israeli officials have recently been held in Greece and Cyprus to discuss maritime border demarcation.”

The Arabic website also quoted official sources as saying that “high-level Lebanese officials have informed Israel, through a third party, that their country would not be a base for an Iranian response by Hezbollah or any other party if a war broke out between Iran and the United States (US).”

It added that the Lebanese President Michel Aoun had informed Israeli officials, through a special envoy, that he was “understanding from his ally, Hezbollah, that they had no intention to attack Israel.”

Hezbollah, Aoun pointed out, would “respond to an American attack on Iran, possibly inside the Gulf.”