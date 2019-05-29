Pregnant woman killed amid ongoing Sudan demonstrations

A pregnant woman was killed on Wednesday in clashes that erupted between Sudanese protesters and security forces near an ongoing sit-in outside army headquarters in Khartoum, according to the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD), Anadolu reports.

In a statement, the CCSD said the woman — whose full name was not given — had been killed by a “stray bullet” when security forces attempted to disperse the sit-in.

A number of other protesters were injured, according to the same statement.

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) confirmed the death, reporting that a “female revolutionary” had been shot dead when security forces tried to disperse the protest using live ammunition.

In its own statement, the SPA condemned what it described as “the irresponsible behavior of the Sudanese security forces, who are supposed to preserve citizens’ security and safety”.

READ: Why did the talks between Sudan’s Transitional Military Council and protest groups break down?

It went on to demand that those responsible for the woman’s death “be held to account for their actions”.

The deadly incident occurred on the second day of a nationwide general strike organized by opposition groups with a view to pressuring Sudan’s ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) to relinquish power to a civilian authority.

Last month, Sudan’s military establishment deposed President Omar al-Bashir following months of popular protests against his 30-year rule.

The TMC is now overseeing a two-year “transitional period” during which it has pledged to hold free presidential elections.

Demonstrators, however, have remained on the streets to demand that the military council hand over power — at the earliest possible date — to a civilian authority.