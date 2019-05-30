Report: 21 Palestinians died of torture in Syria regime prisons in 2019

As many as 21 Palestinian refugees have been tortured to death in prisons run by the Syrian regime since the beginning of 2019 until 28 May, the Action Group for Palestinians of Syria (AGPS) said in a report.

The group’s Monitoring and Documentation Department explained that two Palestinians died under torture in January, six in February, 11 in April and three in May.

According to the group, 605 Palestinian refugees died under torture since the beginning of the civil war in Syria, including 34 women.

The group also noted that the civil war has deprived hundreds of Palestinian refugee children in the Daraa refugee camp in southern Syria of the right to education as their schools are being used as shelters, field hospitals or detention centres.

