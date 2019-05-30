Rouhani: Dialogue with Washington is possible provided it lifts Tehran’s sanctions

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said, Wednesday, that there would be an open way to negotiations with the United States if it complies with its commitments in The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“There would be an open way to negotiations with Washington provided it lifts all sanctions on Tehran,” Rouhani said in statements reported by Sky News.

Read: US: Iran naval mines likely used in UAE tankers attacks

He continued: “The resistance of Iran has pushed US President Donald Trump to issue contradictory statements,” pointing out that “the US sanctions have targeted the Iranian people, not the regime.”

“We have not been able to easily secure the citizens’ needs during the past month because of the US sanctions, but we offer assistance to people such as Yemen, Syria, and Iraq,” Rouhani added.