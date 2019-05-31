Gigi Hadid’s brother releases music video filmed in Palestine

The younger brother of supermodel Gigi Hadid has released a music video which he filmed during his recent visit to the occupied Palestinian territories.

Nineteen-year-old Anwar Hadid uploaded “Progression 101” to Instagram as part of his debut album “Bleach”.

The video takes viewers through the streets of West Bank towns and highlights some of the injustices which Palestinians live through.

The song’s lyrics include: “Just to be erased from it all, by a bullet or iron bars … disgusting.”

Anwar is the son of Palestinian Mohammad Hadid who was born in Nazareth. The family regularly posts about Palestine. In May last year, Gigi expressed solidarity with Palestinians taking part in the “Great March of Return” in the besieged Gaza Strip. While months earlier sister, Bella, joined a protest in London against US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

“Watching the news and seeing the pain of the Palestinian people makes me cry for the many many generations of Palestine,” she said.

