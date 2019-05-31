Netanyahu: Lieberman obsessed with toppling right-wing governments

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday criticised head of Yisrael Beiteinu party and former defence minister, Avigdor Lieberman, blaming him for the failure to meet a deadline to form a new coalition government.

Netanyahu said: “Lieberman is obsessed with toppling right-wing government. Whenever he can, that’s what he does and he if he will be able to he will try to do it again with this election.”

This came after the Israeli Knesset voted on Wednesday night to dissolve itself and hold new elections on 17 September.

Negotiations to form a new coalition government in Israel reached a deadlock after Lieberman conditioned his joining the new governing body of the conscription law which would force Jewish religious school students, who are currently exempt from enlisting in the army, to join the military.

However, Lieberman’s condition was strongly opposed by ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party which insisted the draft law be amended.

Netanyahu failing to come to an agreement with the two parties in spite of attaining a two week extension to form his coalition.

