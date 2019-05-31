Prominent video game includes Syrian civil defence

Popular video game “Call of Duty” released a trailer on Thursday about its latest instalment portraying the efforts of civil defence forces in Syria, Anadolu Agency reports.

The White Helmets were seen in the two scenes of the trailer of “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” which will be released on October 25.

In one scene, White Helmets were shown removing the debris from a building hit by Russian airstrikes in an effort to aid search and rescue teams.

They are seen in another instance carrying injured people to safety on a stretcher.

The White Helmets, also known as the Syria Civil Defence, which was established in 2013, serves as a volunteer organisation operating in parts of Syria.

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected severity.

