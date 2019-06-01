Erdogan to attend wedding of German football star Mesut Ozil

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is to attend the wedding of German Arsenal football star Mesut Ozil next week.

Ozil, who is of Turkish origin, met with Erdogan prior to the World Cup held in Russia last summer, a move for which he was severely criticised. He therefore stopped playing with his German football team.

Accompanied by his fiancée, former “Miss Turkey” Amine Gulse, Ozil met with Erdogan in Istanbul last week and invited him to the wedding in person. The wedding is to be held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Istanbul.

Read: Liverpool’s Salah seeks Champions League final redemption