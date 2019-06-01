Kuwait Emir: GCC summit didn’t address end to Qatar embargo

The Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has called on members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to put an end to conflicts hampering their own interests.

This came during a speech delivered on Thursday before the GCC Summit in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. The summit’s agenda did not include discussion of the Gulf crisis and Qatar embargo, which have been ongoing for nearly two years. Al-Sabah stressed that GCC countries need to overcome this rift and put an end to the dispute, which has damaged their interests and cracked the unity of Council.

“Over the past four decades, we have been able to maintain our gains, develop our joint GCC business mechanisms, and face many risks and challenges,” Al-Sabah said. “In light of the bitter conditions we are facing, we will remain unable to offer hope and optimism to our peoples that are torn up by our disagreement and suffering due to ongoing conflicts.”

The Emir of Kuwait also pointed out that rapid developments taking place in the region “are foreshadowing serious repercussions for its security and stability, and represent a good reason for all of us to sense the dangers and challenges surrounding us”.

