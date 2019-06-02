Portuguese / Spanish / English

Protest in New York against Saudi decision to execute Muslim scholars

People gather in front of Saudi Consulate in New York to protest against Saudi Arabia's decision to execute three leading Saudi Arabian scholars including Salman Al-Ouda after Ramadan
June 2, 2019
 June 2, 2019 at 2:54 pm
A protestor holds ‘We didn’t forget Jamal Khashoggi’ during a protest in front of Saudi Consulate in New York to protest against Saudi Arabia’s decision to execute three leading Saudi Arabian scholars including Salman al-Awdah after Ramadan, in New York, United States on 1 June 2019. [Atılgan Özdil – Anadolu Agency]
People gather in front of Saudi Consulate in New York to protest against Saudi Arabia’s decision to execute three leading Saudi Arabian scholars including Salman al-Awdah after Ramadan, in New York, United States on 1 June 2019. [Atılgan Özdil – Anadolu Agency]
