3 Palestinian prisoners continue hunger strikes against detention

Three Palestinian prisoners are continuing their protests against their administrative detention in Israeli jails.

Thirty-five-year-old Hassan Mohammed Al-Aweiwi from occupied Hebron has been on hunger strike for 64 days. Over this two month period he has lost 22 kilogrammes in weight and is no longer able to stand as a result of exhaustion. He has been taken to the Kaplan Medical Centre for treatment.

The father of three was rearrested in mid-January after being held by occupation twice before.

His fellow prisoner, Thaer Bader from the town of Bayt Liqya in the Ramallah governorate is now undergoing the 17th consecutive day of his hunger strike. The 43-year-old has been detained since June last year and been held under administrative detention orders which have been renewed four times separating him from his wife and four children.

Thirty-year-old Ahmed Khader Al-Horoub, who is also from Hebron, has been on hunger strike for 14 consecutive days since he was re-arrested and transferred to the detention centre of Etzion. He has previously spent two years in administrative detention.

Administrative detention is the arrest and detention of individuals by the state without charge or trial. It is applicable on a renewable six month term.