Iran: Oil prices will rise with the first bullet fired in the Gulf

A senior military aide to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei yesterday warned that any clashes between the United States and Iran in the Gulf region would push oil prices to more than $100 a barrel.

“The Americans are fully aware that their military forces [in the region] are within the Iran’s missile range and all US and foreigners’ navy in the Persian Gulf are within the range of land-to-sea missiles of the Revolutionary Guards,” Yahya Rahim Safavi said.

“The first bullet fired in the Persian Gulf will push oil prices above $100. This would be unbearable to America, Europe and the US allies like Japan and South Korea,” Fars news agency quoted Rahim Safavi as saying.

Earlier on Saturday, Iranian Presiden, Hassan Rouhani said that his country might be ready to hold talks if the United States showed respect, but added that Tehran would negotiate under pressure.

READ: Japan PM to meet Iran’s Khamenei to mediate with US