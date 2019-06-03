‘Over 100 violations against Palestinian media in May’

The Government Media Office (GMO) in Gaza registered 105 violations against Palestinian media during the month of May, a report issued on Sunday has revealed. The GMO said that this issue needs serious action to stop such violations.

Officials also recorded two violations carried out by the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank, as well as one violation carried out by persons unknown.

Among the violations listed, the GMO noted that 11 media personnel were detained, a number were used as human shields and four were sentenced to terms in prison. The report also recorded eight attacks against journalists while they were at work, while two homes were raided, when mobile telephones, laptops and cars were confiscated.

Furthermore, the report pointed out that the Israeli occupation authorities prevented journalists from covering 12 newsworthy events and fined six journalists. During the two-day military offensive against the Gaza Strip at the beginning of May, the Israeli army destroyed four media offices. At least 50 Facebook accounts and pages for Palestinian journalists and media centres, news websites and news agencies were closed during the month.

