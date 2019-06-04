Rescue of 85 immigrants near Libyan coasts

The spokesperson for the naval forces of the Libyan Government of National Accord, Brigadier General Ayoub Qasim, has announced the rescue of 85 illegal immigrants who were on board a rubber boat that was nearly drowning off the coast of Libya.

“On 2 June 2019, the patrol boat “Ubari” of the Coast Guard’s central section rescued a sinking rubber boat with 85 illegal immigrants, including 75 men, 5 women and 5 children, at 74 miles away from the northwest of the city of Khoms,” said Brigadier General Ayoub Qasim.

Read: At least 18 injured as two car blasts target Libya military unit

The source added that “the illegal immigrants are from Arab, African, and Bengali nationalities…,” pointing out that “they were transferred and handed over to Khoms sheltering centre after providing them with humanitarian and medical assistance.”