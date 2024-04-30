Egypt sends 115 humanitarian aid trucks to Gaza

Official Egyptian charity and religious organisations sent their seventh relief convoy on Monday with aid for the Palestinians in Gaza, as part of an international campaign under the guidance and patronage of the Grand Sheikh of Al-Azhar University, Ahmed Al-Tayeb.

“The convoy includes 115 trucks carrying approximately 2,000 tonnes of food supplies, in addition to medical and basic supplies, the needs of children, the elderly, and people with disabilities, and a large amount of furniture, clothes and mattresses,” said Al-Azhar. “More than 85 countries from around the world participated in preparing the House of Zakat and Charity’s convoy, led by Jordan, Indonesia, Germany and Bangladesh.”

Sheikh Al-Tayeb himself noted that the convoy is the seventh in the “Help Gaza” campaign that he launched last October. “Many countries were quick to participate in it in response to my call to support and provide relief to the people of Gaza,” he explained.

