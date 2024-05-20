Ex-Qatar PM reveals plan to liquidate Palestinian cause

The former Prime Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim Al Thani, has revealed a “plan” to liquidate the Palestinian cause and called on the Palestinians to form a united front in Gaza and the West Bank to thwart it.

In a post on X, Al Thani expressed frustration about the ongoing tragedies and genocide taking place in Gaza, saying the entire world has failed to stop them.

He added that he does not want to delve into the evidence and reasons for believing “certain” parties are planning to liquidate the Palestinian cause, stressing that only a unified Palestinian front in Gaza and the West Bank can thwart this plan, especially amid current growing global support for the Palestinian cause.

He stressed that the Palestinians should be aware of the horrific, tragic and decisive developments so that they will never engage in the plan that aims to abolish the two-state solution and liquidate the Palestinian issue.

“Today, there is momentum and support for Palestinian rights in the world, and awareness of a tragedy that has been ongoing for 76 years and which the international community has been unable to solve justly,” he stressed.

Al Thani added that he is both astonished and frustrated by the “indifference” of Islamic countries, adding that some of them are even involved in some liquidation plans. He confirmed that most Islamic countries suffice with issuing statements rather than taking action to support the Palestinians.

“We must now take advantage of this global and humanitarian momentum to help the people of Gaza restore their lives, heal their wounds, and compensate them for what was destroyed and taken from their homes,” he added.

