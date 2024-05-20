Cloud seeding program plans to protect Makkah and Holy Sites’ weather

The Saudi Regional Cloud Seeding Program confirmed that Makkah and the Holy Sites will be given priority while implementing this new technology of cloud seeding program.

The program said that its Weather Improvement Department is working under the supervision of experts to improve weather conditions in the targeted areas, including the holy city of Makkah and the Holy Sites of Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah.

This is in partnership and cooperation with research centres and international universities specialised in this field.

The program also noted that the CEO of the National Centre of Meteorology and General Supervisor of the Regional Cloud Seeding Program discussed this matter.

The program will benefit from the new techniques of the cloud seeding program that were recently included, such as the ground generators that will soon work in the program to stimulate clouds from heights and not through airplanes.

The program will work to present these studies and research in relevant international conferences to highlight Saudi Arabia’s successes through the Regional Cloud Seeding Program.

