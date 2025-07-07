Iran warns ‘whole region and beyond will suffer’ if Israel escapes accountability

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned Sunday that if Israel is not held accountable for its attacks against Iran, “the whole region and beyond will suffer,” Anadolu reports.

Addressing the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Araghchi stressed the importance of holding Israel and the US accountable for their violations of international law, including human rights and humanitarian law.

The consequences of the US-Israeli war of aggression would not be limited to any single country, but “the whole region, and beyond, will suffer,” he said in his speech cited by the state-run Press TV.

“The US-Israeli attacks on our nuclear facilities were in stark violation of NPT (nuclear non-proliferation treaty) and the UNSC resolution 2231 that has endorsed Iran’s peaceful nuclear program in 2015 by consensus,” he emphasized.

“The US’s subsequent involvement in this aggression by targeting Iran’s peaceful nuclear installations has left no doubt as to the full complicity of the American government in Israel’s war of aggression against Iran,” the top diplomat said.

The 17th BRICS summit opened Sunday in Rio de Janeiro, bringing together leaders from major emerging economies for talks on global security, governance reform, and strengthening cooperation across the Global South.

A conflict between Israel and Iran erupted on June 13, when Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian sites, killing at least 935 people. The Iranian Health Ministry said 5,332 people were injured.

Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes, killing at least 29 people and wounding more than 3,400, according to figures released by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The conflict ended with a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24.

