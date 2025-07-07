Middle East Monitor
BRICS summit condemns military strikes against Iran

July 7, 2025 at 9:50 am

Delegates attend the “Strengthening Multilateralism, Economic and Financial Issues, and Artificial Intelligence” session during the 17th BRICS Leaders Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 7, 2025. [Murat Gök – Anadolu Agency]

The BRICS summit on Sunday condemned military strikes against Iran, calling them a violation of international law and the UN Charter, Anadolu reports.

“We condemn the military strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran since June 13, 2025, which constitute a violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and express grave concern over the subsequent escalation of the security situation in the Middle East,” the joint declaration read.

The statement also emphasized the necessity to uphold nuclear safeguards and security to protect people and the environment, expressing concern over the attacks against “civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities under full safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).”​​​​​​​

“In this context, we reiterate our support for diplomatic initiatives aimed at addressing regional challenges. We call upon the United Nations Security Council to be seized of this matter,” the statement read.

A conflict between Israel and Iran erupted on June 13, when Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian sites, killing at least 935 people. The Iranian Health Ministry said 5,332 people were injured.

Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes, killing at least 29 people and wounding more than 3,400, according to figures released by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The conflict ended with a US-brokered ceasefire that took effect on June 24.

