Iranian strike inflicted severe damage on Israel’s Weizmann Institute

A shocking revelation emerged on Sunday as members of the Israeli Knesset’s Science and Technology Committee visited the Weizmann Institute of Science, which sustained unprecedented damage during a recent Iranian missile strike.

The tour was led by the Institute’s administration, headed by its president, Professor Alon Chen, who presented committee members with details of the destruction caused by the attack.

According to data shared with the visiting Knesset members, approximately 112 units across the institute’s campus were damaged, including 65 research departments and scientific service facilities. Five departments suffered severe destruction, and one of them collapsed entirely. Essential infrastructure was also hit, causing 52 research laboratories and six service labs within the biological research infrastructure department to go out of service.

At the conclusion of the visit, committee chairman MK Yasser Hajirat stated:

“It saddens us to be here today due to the extensive damage caused by an Iranian attack. We would have preferred to come under different circumstances to witness your remarkable work. Nevertheless, we come today with a clear stance – the work being done here is a national asset. The committee will work to ensure its continuation, growth, and success. We will explore ways to restore the damage and secure the necessary funding. You are at the forefront of science in Israel. It is no coincidence you were targeted, and we see you the same way – we will work to support you.”

Professor Alon Chen informed the committee that the damage was of an unprecedented scale, estimating the cost to range between 1.5 and 2 billion shekels (approximately $450 to $600 million).

He explained: “Some labs have been completely shut down due to the shock caused by the missile impact. This is a substantial blow to Israel’s scientific research hub. The Weizmann Institute is a national asset – and that is why it was targeted. We feel broad support for us, and that’s essential because this place serves the whole world.”

