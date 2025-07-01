Israeli media figure urges escalation: from cold peace to cold war with Egypt, proposes targeting Egypt after Iran

The Israeli orientalist and Arab affairs specialist, Zvi Yehezkeli, has said that the current cold peace with Egypt should be replaced with a cold war, and that Egypt should be the next focus after Iran.

Speaking during a televised panel discussion on Egypt aired by the Israeli news channel i24NEWS, Yehezkeli stated that Egypt has already begun shifting from a cold peace to a cold war with Israel. He claimed that Israel’s southern neighbour – referring to Egypt – is becoming increasingly bold in its stance towards Israel.

He added that Egyptian public opinion, which “has never liked us”, closely followed the war between Israel and Iran. “Those who once hated the Shia cheered for the Iranians this time,” Yehezkeli said.

When asked whether the next war could be against Egypt, Yehezkeli responded, “It should be.”

The panel also featured other prominent Israeli figures, including Edy Cohen, an orientalist and social media personality; Ruth Wasserman Lande, a Middle East affairs expert; Yoni Ben Menachem, a strategic adviser and orientalist; and Eli Dekel, a military expert and reserve colonel.

During the same discussion, Eli Dekel launched a fierce verbal attack on Egypt, saying: “We are not seeing the Egyptians and their actions in Sinai clearly – and that could be our next mistake.”