Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Egyptian expert denies Israeli citizen’s claims of mistreatment in Sinai

July 1, 2025 at 10:49 am

Israeli (L) and Egyptian flags fly next to each other on the international border between the two countries in the Red Sea beach resort of Taba. [Photo by MARWAN NAAMANI/AFP via Getty Images]

Israeli (L) and Egyptian flags fly next to each other on the international border between the two countries in the Red Sea beach resort of Taba. [Photo by MARWAN NAAMANI/AFP via Getty Images]

Egyptian national security expert Mohamed Makhlouf has dismissed claims reported by Israeli media and made by Israeli citizen Mor Smith, who accused Egypt of “mistreatment”, saying the incident was handled lawfully and without abuse.

Speaking to RT Arabic, Makhlouf explained that Egypt’s policy towards transgender individuals is clear: they are not allowed entry and are instructed to return to the country they arrived from.

He added that Smith was returned to Italy instead of her original departure point because her initial flight had already left. The situation, he said, was handled calmly, and she personally requested a ticket to Milan. He described her claims as “entirely false and baseless”.

Makhlouf praised the efforts of Egyptian authorities and the vigilance of the security services—especially at ports and airports—in detecting violations, stressing that they continue to succeed in maintaining the country’s security and stability.

He considered the allegations part of failed Israeli attempts to defame Egypt and falsely accuse it. However, he affirmed that such claims will not deter Egypt from its firm stance on regional developments, including its continued support for the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people’s right to establish an independent state, as well as its rejection of Israeli occupation practices that violate all international laws and conventions.

READ: Egypt condemns illegal settler killings in West Bank, urges global action

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam, Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending