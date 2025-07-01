Egyptian expert denies Israeli citizen’s claims of mistreatment in Sinai

Egyptian national security expert Mohamed Makhlouf has dismissed claims reported by Israeli media and made by Israeli citizen Mor Smith, who accused Egypt of “mistreatment”, saying the incident was handled lawfully and without abuse.

Speaking to RT Arabic, Makhlouf explained that Egypt’s policy towards transgender individuals is clear: they are not allowed entry and are instructed to return to the country they arrived from.

He added that Smith was returned to Italy instead of her original departure point because her initial flight had already left. The situation, he said, was handled calmly, and she personally requested a ticket to Milan. He described her claims as “entirely false and baseless”.

Makhlouf praised the efforts of Egyptian authorities and the vigilance of the security services—especially at ports and airports—in detecting violations, stressing that they continue to succeed in maintaining the country’s security and stability.

He considered the allegations part of failed Israeli attempts to defame Egypt and falsely accuse it. However, he affirmed that such claims will not deter Egypt from its firm stance on regional developments, including its continued support for the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people’s right to establish an independent state, as well as its rejection of Israeli occupation practices that violate all international laws and conventions.