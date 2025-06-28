Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Egypt condemns illegal settler killings in West Bank, urges global action

June 28, 2025 at 5:02 pm

Damaged Palestinian vehicles are seen after a group of Israelis reportedly vandalized properties in the town of Kafr Malik, east of Ramallah, West Bank, on June 26, 2025. [Hisham K. K. Abu Shaqra - Anadolu Agency]

Damaged Palestinian vehicles are seen after a group of Israelis reportedly vandalized properties in the town of Kafr Malik, east of Ramallah, West Bank, on June 26, 2025. [Hisham K. K. Abu Shaqra – Anadolu Agency]

Egypt on Saturday condemned the killing of three Palestinians by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, calling the attacks a “flagrant violation” of international law and urging international intervention, Anadolu reports.

The statement came after settlers stormed the town of Kafr Malik near Ramallah, killing three Palestinians and injuring seven others, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

“Cairo strongly condemns the ongoing settler attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank, the latest of which left three dead and several wounded in the village of Kafr Malik,” Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry described the violence as a “blatant violation of international law and efforts aimed at achieving security and stability,” and called on the international community to take action “to put an end to these grave violations and confront the injustices faced by the Palestinian people.”

READ: Israeli army arrests 27 Palestinians in West Bank raids, including journalist

Egypt also reiterated its support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders.

Dozens of settlers stormed Kafr Malik, torching Palestinian vehicles as residents from the town and neighboring villages tried to repel the attack, according to Palestine’s official Wafa news agency.

Separately, the Al-Baydar Organization for the Defense of Bedouin Rights said illegal settlers also attacked residents of the Arab al-Kaabneh community near the Carmelo junction southeast of Ramallah.

Since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, at least 986 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the West Bank by Israeli forces and settlers, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

READ: France urges Israel to stop settler violence against Palestinians in West Bank

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam, Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending