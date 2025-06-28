Egypt condemns illegal settler killings in West Bank, urges global action

Egypt on Saturday condemned the killing of three Palestinians by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, calling the attacks a “flagrant violation” of international law and urging international intervention, Anadolu reports.

The statement came after settlers stormed the town of Kafr Malik near Ramallah, killing three Palestinians and injuring seven others, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

“Cairo strongly condemns the ongoing settler attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank, the latest of which left three dead and several wounded in the village of Kafr Malik,” Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry described the violence as a “blatant violation of international law and efforts aimed at achieving security and stability,” and called on the international community to take action “to put an end to these grave violations and confront the injustices faced by the Palestinian people.”

Egypt also reiterated its support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders.

Dozens of settlers stormed Kafr Malik, torching Palestinian vehicles as residents from the town and neighboring villages tried to repel the attack, according to Palestine’s official Wafa news agency.

Separately, the Al-Baydar Organization for the Defense of Bedouin Rights said illegal settlers also attacked residents of the Arab al-Kaabneh community near the Carmelo junction southeast of Ramallah.

Since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, at least 986 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the West Bank by Israeli forces and settlers, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

