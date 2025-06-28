Middle East Monitor
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Israeli army arrests 27 Palestinians in West Bank raids, including journalist

June 28, 2025 at 4:18 pm

Israeli forces detain Palestinians during their raid at the Balata camp in Nablus, West Bank on June 18, 2025. [Nedal Eshtayah - Anadolu Agency]

Israeli forces detain Palestinians during their raid at the Balata camp in Nablus, West Bank on June 18, 2025. [Nedal Eshtayah – Anadolu Agency]

Israeli forces arrested 27 Palestinians including a journalist during wide-ranging raids across cities and villages in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, according to the Hamas-affiliated Prisoners Media Office, Anadolu reports.

The arrests were concentrated in the northern West Bank districts of Nablus, Qalqilya, Salfit, and Jenin.

Since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, at least 986 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the West Bank by Israeli forces and settlers, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

READ: Illegal Israeli settlers launch new attack on Palestinians in occupied West Bank

