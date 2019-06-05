Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Sudan: 40 protesters’ bodies found in Nile

June 5, 2019 at 6:44 pm | Published in: Africa, News, Sudan
Sudanese protesters burn tyres and set up barricades on roads to army headquarters after the intervention of Sudanese army, during a demonstration in Khartoum, Sudan on 3 June, 2019 [Stringer/Anadolu Agency]
 June 5, 2019 at 6:44 pm

The bodies of dozens of slain protesters have been found in the Blue Nile River north of Khartoum, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD) said Wednesday, reports Anadolu Agency.

In a statement, the CCSD said that teams of volunteers had discovered the roughly 40 bodies along the bank of the river, believed to be those of demonstrators killed in recent clashes with security forces.

Local activists have posted video footage on social-media websites purporting to show rescue teams pulling the bodies from the river near Khartoum’s Blue Nile Bridge.

READ: In Sudan crackdown, bullets fly as doctors struggle

The CCSD went on to assert that a number of bodies had been taken to an unknown location by vehicles belonging to the Sudanese army’s Rapid Support Forces.

On Tuesday, at least 60 anti-regime demonstrators were killed when security forces forcibly dispersed a sit-in outside army headquarters in Khartoum.

Sudan has remained in turmoil since April 11, when the military establishment announced the “removal” of President Omar al-Bashir after months of popular protests against his 30-year rule.

Sudan security forces open fire on protesters [Cartoon/Arabia21]

Sudan security forces open fire on protesters [Cartoon/Arabia21]

Categories
AfricaNewsSudan
Show Comments
Show Comments