Iran doesn’t want to clash with states, powers: Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday said his country did “not want to clash” with regional states or world powers, Anadolu reports.

He made the assertion in a telephone call — made to mark the occasion of the Eid al-Fitr holiday – with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, according to a statement released by Rouhani’s office.

“Iran seeks to improve regional security,” Rouhani was quoted as saying during the phone conversation. “It does not want to clash with regional states or world powers.”

“But if anyone makes an irrational move [against Iran], they will receive a severe response that will make them regret their actions,” he added, without naming any specific countries.

Rouhani also reportedly stressed Iran’s close ties with Qatar, saying: “The policies of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vis-à-vis Yemen and Qatar, along with their poor relations with Iran, serve to harm the entire region.”

He added: “There are no military solutions to the crises and problems currently plaguing the Middle East.”

The Qatari emir, for his part, said during the phone conversation that his country strongly supports Kuwaiti mediation efforts aimed at reducing regional tensions.

“The Qatari and Iranian positions on most regional issues are very close to each other,” he was quoted as saying, hailing what he described as “the continuous contacts between our two countries”.

Asserting that “dialogue is the only way to reduce regional tension”, he added: “Qatar will never forget the support it has received from Iran”.