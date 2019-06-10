Iran FM warns of EU of repercussions if economic relations not normalised

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif yesterday warned the European Union of consequences if economic relations with Tehran were not normalised in accordance with the nuclear deal signed with his country.

“The responsibility of the Europeans and other signatories to the nuclear deal is to normalise the condition for Iran’s economic activities,” Zarif said, adding that “it is a matter of [the] Islamic Republic of Iran’s plan. We announced our plan by saying that we would do so during the first 60 days, and will take other measures within the next 60 days, and then the following steps will be decided.”

The Iranian minister said the Europeans “are not in a position to criticise Iran, even in areas not related to the nuclear agreement. Europe and the West’s policies have produced no result, but damage, in our region.”

Zarif said official visits by international political figures to Iran represent an opportunity for the Islamic Republic “to explain its future policies as well as find solutions”.

READ: Why Iraq cannot act as a bridge between Iran and the US