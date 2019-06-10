Lebanon’s Maronite Patriarch calls for return of Syria refugees

Lebanon’s Maronite Patriarch Bechara Al-Rahi yesterday called for Syrian and Iraqi refugees to be returned to their countries.

Such efforts must be taken to protect their civil rights and their identity and cultural heritage against efforts that aim at fragmenting them and undermining their identity, he explained.

During mass yesterday, Al-Rahi went on to call on the government to speed up the adoption of the draft public budget that was prepared by the government with a focus on fighting corruption and wasting public funds.

He urged politicians to cooperate to protect Lebanon and warned against verbal exchanges that intensify sectarianism and tensions.

