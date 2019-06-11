Drug use increasing among serving Israeli soldiers

Chief of Staff of the Israeli Army Aviv Kochavi has decided to set up a special committee to fight the phenomenon of increasing drug addition among serving Israeli soldiers, Shehab.ps reported on Monday.

According to i24, an Israeli news broadcaster, Shehab said that Kochavi took this measure after the increasing number of cases against Israeli soldiers using drugs while in their military bases.

The number of addicted Israeli soldiers is increasing despite the fact that the strict measures had been introduced to eradicate this habit among the serving Israeli soldiers.

Read: Ex-Israel Defence Minister Ya’alon slams Netanyahu: ‘Hamas also elected democratically’

“Now, it became more necessary to study and develop new tools to combat this phenomenon,” i24 reported, according to Shehab.

It also reported that the chief of staff issued his directions to form a team to lay down a working plan aiming to fight the use of drugs by serving Israeli soldiers.

Among the expected penalties, the Israeli broadcaster said, losing many of privileges given to the serving soldiers or after completing their services. They would also be deprived of holidays.