Indonesia president reiterates support for Palestine independence

President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo has reiterated his country’s support for an independent Palestinian state on the basis of the two-state solution with East Jerusalem as its capital.

“Palestine will always be in the hearts of the Indonesian people, and we will always support the Palestinian people’s efforts to realise their rights,” the Indonesian president said in a letter responding to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, in which he briefed him on the latest developments on the issue.

President Widodo stressed that Indonesia will always support any decision made by the Palestinian leadership, adding that, as a member of the United Nations Security Council, his country will always support the Palestinian cause.

READ: Indonesia’s Palestinian celebrations