Israeli military court sentences female Palestinian journalist to 13 months in jails

Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces during a demonstration in support of the Palestinian prisoners near the Ofer Prison in Ramallah, West Bank on April 20, 2017. ( Issam Rimawi - Anadolu Agency )
Israeli military court at Ofer Prison sentenced columnist Lama Khater to 13 months in prison and fine worth NIS4,000 ($1,120), Monday, the PLO’s Prisoners and Freed Prisoners’ Committee reported.

Khater, 43, was arrested in the early morning of July 24, 2018, as the Israeli occupation forces raided her house in the West Bank city of Hebron.

The mother of five is expected to be released in August, her lawyer said.

Khater, a contributing opinion writer to several media outlets in the Palestinian territories and Arab countries, was arrested without being informed about her charges.

She was interrogated by the Israeli occupation interrogators for hours and severely tortured, according to Arab48.com.

