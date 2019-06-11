Portuguese / Spanish / English

Report: Hezbollah mediated release of Lebanese ‘spy’ held in Iran

Supporters of Lebanon's Shia movement Hezbollah gather near a giant poster of their leader Hassan Nasrallah during a ceremony to mark Ashura on 20 September 2018 in Beirut [Anwar Amro/AFP/Getty Images]
Secretary-General of Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah is reported to have intervened to release a Lebanese business who has detained in Iran on charges on spying for the US.

Iran’s Sobh-e-No newspaper reported that Nasrallah played a key role in persuading Iranian officials to release Nizar Zakka.

Hezbollah did not comment on report.

Meanwhile, head of the Lebanese General Security, General Abbas Ibrahim left Beirut on Sunday heading for Tehran to complete efforts to release Zakka.

Zakka worked as an IT expert during his stay in the United States. In 2015, he disappeared in Iran.

In 2016, Iran sentenced Zakka, a Lebanese-US dual citizen to 15 years in prison for spying.

