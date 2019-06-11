Report: Hezbollah mediated release of Lebanese ‘spy’ held in Iran

Secretary-General of Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah is reported to have intervened to release a Lebanese business who has detained in Iran on charges on spying for the US.

Iran’s Sobh-e-No newspaper reported that Nasrallah played a key role in persuading Iranian officials to release Nizar Zakka.

Hezbollah did not comment on report.

Meanwhile, head of the Lebanese General Security, General Abbas Ibrahim left Beirut on Sunday heading for Tehran to complete efforts to release Zakka.

Zakka worked as an IT expert during his stay in the United States. In 2015, he disappeared in Iran.

In 2016, Iran sentenced Zakka, a Lebanese-US dual citizen to 15 years in prison for spying.

