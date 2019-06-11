Tunisia denies rescued refugees access to its ports

A ship carrying 75 refugees has been in stranded in international waters near Tunisia for 11 days after authorities refused to allow it to dock.

The Tunisian Red Crescent said on Sunday that an Egyptian tugboat rescued 75 migrants in Tunisia’s territorial waters, but it is still stranded 25 kilometres from Zarzis, after authorities refused to allow it to come ashore.

The Red Crescent’s office in Zarzis provided initial aid and medical care to the migrants, some of whom have medical conditions.

The French news agency AFP cited a Tunisian Interior Ministry official as saying that the migrants wanted to be taken to a European country.

On 31 May, the Egyptian tugboat Maridive 601, which services oil platforms between Tunisia and Italy rescued 75 migrants who were on board a boat with a broken engine.

