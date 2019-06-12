Jordan discovers new well in Risha gas field

Jordan National Petroleum Company (NPC) announced the discovery of a new well in the Risha gas field, east of the kingdom, raising the number of the field’s producing wells to 13, the Anadolu Agency reported.

Jordanian Prime Minister Omar Al-Razzaz said on Twitter that the assessment results of the first gas well drilled by the National Petroleum Company since 2011 in the region, shows that it produces seven million cubic feet per day, which raises the production capacity of the Risha field to 16 million cubic feet per day, a five per cent increase in the kingdom’s daily production.

Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Hala Zawati said in a statement that the National Petroleum Company (KNPC) plans to drill more wells in order to increase the Risha field contribution to the local need of energy. The minister added that there was no need to attract any foreign investors to the field.

The company has previously estimated the funding requirements to develop the Risha field at about 100 million dinars ($141 million), most of which it will cover.

Jordan currently imports gas from Egypt, via the Arab gas pipeline, to cater for more than 85 per cent of its electricity consumption.