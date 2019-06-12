Sources: Egypt’s Sisi to dismiss military commanders

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi may shuffle military officials who are currently occupying senior posts, Arabi21 reported citing military sources.

Among those who may be removed from their posts is the current Chief of Staff Mohammed Farid Hijazi, who has previously held the position of commander of the Second Field Army before he was promoted to the position of Secretary-General of Defence Ministry – Secretary of the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces.

On 28 October 2017, Lieutenant-General Mohamed Farid Hijazi was appointed as Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, replacing Al-Sisi’s brother-in-law Lieutenant General Mahmoud Hijazi, who, in turn, became presidential advisor for strategic planning and crisis management, a new post which was created to remove him from public circles, according to Arabi21.

