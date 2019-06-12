State Media: Syrian air defenses thwart Israeli missile attack in southern Syria

Syrian Air Defenses thwarted an Israeli attack on Tal al-Hara in southern Syria and shot down a number of them, Syrian state news agency SANA said early on Wednesday.

Located in Daraa Governorate, Tal al-Hara is considered as a strategic hill overlooking the occupied Golan Heights.

The missile attack resulted only in damage and Israel then conducted an “electronic war” in which radars were subjected to interference, SANA added.

