MBS’ sister to face trial in France for ‘beating up a worker’

The sister of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman is set to stand trial in the French capital of Paris on 9 July for allegedly ordering her bodyguard to beat up a worker.

Local judicial sources told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that Princess Hassa Bint Salman’s case stemmed from an alleged “assault in her apartment on the ultra-expensive Avenue Foch in the west of Paris in September 2016.”

At the time of the incident, the victim said he was hired to carry out refurbishment work at the princess’ apartment and that she had become angry after he had taken a photograph. He added that she had accused him of “wanting to sell it [the photograph] to the media.”

He explained that he was punched in the face with his hands tied and that he was forced to “kiss the princess’ feet during an hours-long ordeal.”

The sources pointed out that Hassa was likely to be tried “in absentia” as she has not been apprehended under an international arrest warrant issued in 2017. They did not provide further details on whether her French defence would be represented.

The bodyguard, the sources added, was charged in October 2016 with “armed violence, theft, issuing death threats and holding someone against their will.”