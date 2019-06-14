PLO calls for a boycott of US-led economic workshop in Bahrain

The Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), Thursday, called on Arab states and all other parties that received an invitation to attend the US-led “Peace for Prosperity” Economic Workshop scheduled to take place later this month in the Bahraini capital, Manama not to attend the workshop.

Following a consultative meeting held in Ramallah, the Committee renewed in a statement its rejection to participate in the Manama workshop, explaining that the workshop aims to replace the principle of land for peace with money for peace.

“We have not delegated any authority to negotiate on behalf of the Palestinian people. Therefore, the results of this workshop are null and void and will not create any obligations” it said.

The statement called on Arab countries to adhere to the Arab peace initiative without any change or amendment, as well as the resolutions of the Arab summits on Palestine.

Egypt, Jordan and Morocco have recently announced that they will attend the conference.

The Palestinian Authority announced on Tuesday that it “deeply regrets” Cairo’s and Amman’s decision to participate in the upcoming workshop and called on them and other “brotherly” nations to withdraw.